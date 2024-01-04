CIP and Avangrid announce first power from Vineyard Wind 1

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), a global leader in greenfield renewable energy investments, and Avangrid, Inc., a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, has delivered power from the Vineyard Wind project to the New England grid for the first time. As part of the initial commissioning process, at 11.52 pm on 2 January 2024, one turbine delivered approximately 5 MW of power, with additional testing expected to happen both on and offshore in the coming weeks. The project expects to have five turbines operating at full capacity early in 2024.

“This is a historic moment for the American offshore wind industry,” said Massachusetts Governor, Maura Healey. “Soon, Vineyard Wind will be producing power equivalent to over 400 000 Massachusetts households. This is clean, affordable energy made possible by the many advocates, public servants, union workers, and business leaders who worked for decades to accomplish this achievement. As we look ahead, Massachusetts is on a path toward energy independence thanks to our nation-leading work to stand up the offshore wind industry.”

“This truly is a milestone for offshore wind and the entire renewable industry in North America. For the first time we have power flowing to the American consumers from a commercial scale wind project, which marks the dawn of a new era for American renewables and the green transition,” added Tim Evans, Partner at CIP, and Head of North America. “By delivering first power, we have broken new ground and shown a viable path forward with power that is renewable, locally produced, and affordable. Much of the credit for this milestone must go to our local partners, labour leaders, and the project’s skilled union workforce, and local communities from New Bedford to Barnstable.”

“2023 was a historic year defined by steel in the water and people at work. Today, we begin a new chapter and welcome 2024 by delivering the first clean offshore wind power to the grid in Massachusetts,” commented Avangrid CEO, Pedro Azagra. “We’ve arrived at a watershed moment for climate action in the US, and a dawn for the American offshore wind industry. As we build on this tremendous progress and work to deliver the full capacity of this historic project, we continue to stand proudly with all the partners that made this achievement possible, including the Biden Administration and the Healey-Driscoll Administration.”

Power from the project interconnects to the New England grid in Barnstable, transmitted by underground cables that connect to a substation further inland on Cape Cod. Once completed, the project will consist of 62 wind turbines generating 806 MW, enough to power more than 400 000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts.

Vineyard Wind 1 is jointly owned by CIP through its flagship fund, CI II and III, and Avangrid. The project is being developed and constructed by Avangrid and Vineyard Offshore, CIP’s affiliated development company working on US offshore projects. In August 2022, Avangrid signed an agreement to assume responsibility as the operations and maintenance services provider for Vineyard Wind 1 once the project achieves commercial operations.

“I congratulate Vineyard Wind on this important, hard-won milestone, demonstrating yet again that offshore wind in America is real, and that the Port of New Bedford is well-suited to support the industry,” concluded New Bedford Mayor, Jon Mitchell.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.