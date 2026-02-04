Fugro awarded geotechnical survey contract for TotalEnergies’ offshore wind farm

Fugro has been awarded a contract to perform comprehensive geotechnical surveys for the NordSee Energies 1 (NSE 1) offshore wind farm, a major renewable energy project being developed by TotalEnergies on the North Sea N-12.1 site.

The investigations will provide essential insights into seabed conditions at planned wind turbine locations and inter-array cable routes, directly informing the safe and efficient design of turbine foundations.

With a planned capacity of 2 GW, NSE 1 is expected to make a significant contribution to Germany’s offshore wind expansion in the North Sea and strengthen Europe’s long-term energy security and decarbonisation efforts.

Fieldwork is already underway, with Fugro mobilising a fleet of five specialist vessels to carry out the surveys approximately 170 km off the German coast, across an area of around 200 km2. The campaign includes investigations at around 140 locations, reaching depths of up to 50 m below the seabed. To support safe, efficient, and high-quality data acquisition across the site, Fugro is deploying advanced technologies including its SEACALF® Mk V seabed cone penetration testing system.

Following the fieldwork, an extensive laboratory testing programme will be carried out at Fugro’s laboratories in Wallingford, UK, and Louvain, Belgium. The resulting geo-data will be delivered through VirGeo®, Fugro’s cloud-based geo-data platform, and used to understand soil behaviour across the different turbine loading areas, as well as to inform the design, installation, and protection of the inter-array cables.

Remmelt de Jong, Fugro’s Regional Business Line Director for Marine Site Characterisation in Europe and Africa, commented: “With a five-vessel programme, this is one of the largest offshore wind investigations we’ve undertaken in Europe. By combining advanced technology with expert analysis, we’re ensuring TotalEnergies receives the foundation data needed to keep this project on schedule and support Europe’s clean energy ambitions.”

TotalEnergies was awarded concessions by the German Federal Network Agency in 2023, 2024, and 2025 for the construction of four wind farms in the North and Baltic Seas and is participating in two offshore wind projects together with RWE, resulting in an awarded offshore wind pipeline with a total capacity of 7.5 GW.

