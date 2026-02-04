Greenvolt secures €58.5 million financing for 49.8 MW wind project in Romania

Greenvolt Group, through Greenvolt Power, a global developer of large scale wind, solar, and battery energy storage, has secured €58.5 million in project finance with Erste Group Bank AG and Banca Comerciala Româna (BCR) to support the development of a 49.8 MW onshore wind project located in Sacele, in the Dobrogea region, southern-eastern Romania.

The financing supports the project’s continued progress, with construction works already underway and completion expected in 2Q26. Once operational, the wind farm will add renewable generation capacity to Romania’s power system, contributing to the country’s energy security and decarbonisation objectives.

João Manso Neto, CEO of the Greenvolt Group, commented: “Central and Eastern Europe, and Romania in particular, remain strategic markets for Greenvolt, where we continue to execute and deliver high-quality projects with a clear and tangible impact on the energy transition – essential for environmental reasons, and also for strengthening energy independence and security, which are increasingly critical drivers of growth and stability for countries.”

Ladislav Tolmáci, Head of Desk Project Finance, Erste Group Bank, added: “By supporting this project, Erste Group continues to reinforce its commitment to support and strengthen the renewable energy infrastructure in Romania. This financing reflects our confidence in Greenvolt’s track record and in the long-term fundamentals of the Romanian renewable energy market.”

Manuela Trisnevschi, Head of Energy and Utilities, Banca Comerciala Româna, noted: “This financing is fully aligned with BCR’s strategy to support sustainable investment and the energy transition in Romania. We are pleased to partner with Greenvolt on a project that contributes to strengthening the country’s renewable energy capacity and long-term energy security.”

Adrian Góralski, Director of M&A and Project Finance at Greenvolt Power, concluded: “Working with Erste Group Bank AG and Banca Comerciala Româna on this transaction allowed us to structure a financing solution aligned with the project’s risk profile and development stage. This partnership brings Sacele wind farm closer to operation and reinforces our capacity to advance multiple projects in parallel across key markets.”

The project further strengthens Greenvolt’s presence in Central and Eastern Europe, a region where the group continues to advance a diversified utility scale pipeline across wind, solar, and battery energy storage, supported by a consistent asset rotation and financing strategy.

In Romania, Greenvolt has a utility scale pipeline of wind (555 MW), solar (77 MW), and battery energy storage (156 MW), while is also present in the distributed generation segment, delivering on-site renewable energy solutions for corporate and industrial customers through Greenvolt Next.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!