Jones Bros hits first pour milestone on North Kyle wind farm
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
Energy Global,
Jones Bros Civil Engineering has helped North Kyle wind farm reach a significant construction milestone with the first pouring of concrete on turbine foundations.
Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK is the principal contractor for the £300 million 49-turbine scheme near Dalmellington, Scotland, which will have the capacity to power more than 160 000 households.
The North Wales-headquartered contractor completed the 400 m3 pour in approximately nine hours by utilising its two on-site concrete batching plants.
Jones Bros has since finished a further six turbine bases on the Brockwell Energy-led development, which will be capable of generating 220.5 MW of renewable energy.
Jonathan Maitland, Project Manager for Jones Bros, is thrilled that the project is on schedule after the Scottish weather presented several hurdles.
He said: “Every continuous pour of this scale over the winter period is a challenge. The first one, for example, was completed in temperatures below 3°C.
“Despite the cold weather, it went extremely well due to our hardworking and conscientious team, who implemented a number of mitigation measures to ensure the base was free of frost and subsequently cured correctly.
“Our highly skilled group have allowed us to keep pace with the timetable regardless of the obstacles we’ve faced on what is our 20th wind farm in Scotland. This highlights exactly why we have such a strong reputation in the sector.”
The pouring of concrete on turbine foundations follows the completion of enabling works, construction of an access track, crane pad, and three welfare compounds, as well as creation of the substation platform.
The Jones Bros team of 170 personnel, including plant apprentices and trainee engineers, is now undertaking cabling works and the creation of the remaining site tracks and crane hardstandings, with turbine delivery set to start in April 2024.
First power generation from the wind farm in south west Scotland is expected in autumn 2024.
Richard Buckland, Brockwell Energy’s Project Manager, said: “We are delighted to see this milestone achieved and look forward to Jones Bros making good progress with the remainder of the programme.
“We are especially pleased to see the use of on-site batching plant and concrete aggregate materials generated on location – both of which reduce the environmental and traffic impact of the project.”
For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.
Energy Global's Winter 2023 issue
The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/wind/04032024/jones-bros-hits-first-pour-milestone-on-north-kyle-wind-farm/
You might also like
Ready to revolutionise the cement industry?
Join our sister publication, World Cement, in Lisbon, 10 – 13 March 2024, for their first in-person conference and exhibition: EnviroTech.
This exclusive knowledge and networking event will bring together cement producers, industry leaders, technical experts, analysts, and other stakeholders to discuss the latest technologies, processes, and policies being deployed at the forefront of the cement industry’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.
Growth of clean energy limited rise in global emissions in 2023, reports IEA
Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose less strongly in 2023 than the year before even as total energy demand growth accelerated, new International Energy Agency analysis shows.