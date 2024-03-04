Jones Bros hits first pour milestone on North Kyle wind farm

Jones Bros Civil Engineering has helped North Kyle wind farm reach a significant construction milestone with the first pouring of concrete on turbine foundations.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK is the principal contractor for the £300 million 49-turbine scheme near Dalmellington, Scotland, which will have the capacity to power more than 160 000 households.

The North Wales-headquartered contractor completed the 400 m3 pour in approximately nine hours by utilising its two on-site concrete batching plants.

Jones Bros has since finished a further six turbine bases on the Brockwell Energy-led development, which will be capable of generating 220.5 MW of renewable energy.

Jonathan Maitland, Project Manager for Jones Bros, is thrilled that the project is on schedule after the Scottish weather presented several hurdles.

He said: “Every continuous pour of this scale over the winter period is a challenge. The first one, for example, was completed in temperatures below 3°C.

“Despite the cold weather, it went extremely well due to our hardworking and conscientious team, who implemented a number of mitigation measures to ensure the base was free of frost and subsequently cured correctly.

“Our highly skilled group have allowed us to keep pace with the timetable regardless of the obstacles we’ve faced on what is our 20th wind farm in Scotland. This highlights exactly why we have such a strong reputation in the sector.”

The pouring of concrete on turbine foundations follows the completion of enabling works, construction of an access track, crane pad, and three welfare compounds, as well as creation of the substation platform.

The Jones Bros team of 170 personnel, including plant apprentices and trainee engineers, is now undertaking cabling works and the creation of the remaining site tracks and crane hardstandings, with turbine delivery set to start in April 2024.

First power generation from the wind farm in south west Scotland is expected in autumn 2024.

Richard Buckland, Brockwell Energy’s Project Manager, said: “We are delighted to see this milestone achieved and look forward to Jones Bros making good progress with the remainder of the programme.

“We are especially pleased to see the use of on-site batching plant and concrete aggregate materials generated on location – both of which reduce the environmental and traffic impact of the project.”

