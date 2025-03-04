TotalEnergies and partners inaugurate 640 MW Yunlin wind farm in Taiwan

TotalEnergies and its partners have inaugurated the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan which is now fully operational and generating renewable electricity at its planned capacity of 640 MW.

TotalEnergies holds a 29.46% stake in Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd, the joint venture responsible for the project. The other stakeholders include Skyborn Renewables with 31.98%, EGCO Group with 26.56%, and Sojitz with 12%.

The development and construction of the Yunlin project were led by Skyborn with the support of the other partners. Following the commercial operations date, expected in June 2025, TotalEnergies will take the lead in technical operations management whilst Skyborn Renewables will continue to lead other management services.

Oliver Jouny, Senior Vice President of Renewables at TotalEnergies, commented: “We are pleased to be inaugurating the Yunlin offshore wind farm as we take a step forwards in our offshore wind development. This 640 MW project will help us achieve our 2025 targets for 35 GW of gross renewable capacity and over 50 TWh of net electricity production, amounting to 10% of TotalEnergies’ energy output. Our role as technical operator on Yunlin will allow us to strengthen our offshore wind competencies as we look ahead to our future projects in Germany, Denmark, and the United Kingdom.”

In Asia, TotalEnergies owns a renewable energy portfolio (solar, wind, batteries) of over 23 GW gross, across all stages, from development to construction and operation. Of this capacity, 50% is already operational or under construction.

The Yunlin offshore wind farm is located about 15 km off the west coast of Taiwan, at water depths of up to 35 m. The project consists of 80 wind turbines, each with 8 MW capacity. The electricity generated is fed into the Taiwanese grid and contracted to Taiwan Power Company through two 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) at an average cost of US$165/MWh.

The Yunlin offshore wind farm produces 2.4 TWh of renewable electricity per year, powering over 600 000 Taiwanese households and reducing CO 2 emissions by approximately 1.2 million t.

