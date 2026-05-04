Government approval granted for mapping programme of Ireland’s offshore territory

Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O’Brien, has secured approval for the completion of the Integrated Mapping for the Sustainable Development of Ireland’s Marine Resource (INFOMAR) programme. INFOMAR, a joint venture between Geological Survey Ireland (GSI) and the Marine Institute, aims to map of all of Ireland’s offshore territory – an area that is 10 times the size of Ireland's landmass, at just under 1 million km2.

The final phase of the INFOMAR programme will take place from 2027 – 2029 and will map the most challenging and shallowest final 125 000 km2, to complete what has become known as ‘The Real Map of Ireland’. Survey operations are scheduled from March – October each year in 2026, 2027, to 2028, with a final year of data processing in 2029.

The government has deployed a fleet of state-of-the-art research vessels, including the RV Tom Crean, RV Keary, and RV Mallet, to cover the remaining unmapped areas of the Celtic Sea, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Irish Sea.

The programme brings benefits in several, impactful areas. For the offshore renewable energy sector, the data will assist in identifying the best locations for offshore wind energy and will guide the laying of subsea cables and the construction of tidal generators, essential for meeting Ireland’s target of 37 GW of offshore wind by 2050.

Also, from the perspective of security and sovereignty, the mapping protects critical international telecommunications cables and energy interconnectors and reinforces Ireland’s jurisdiction and management of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

From the perspective of marine safety, the data is used to update hydrographic charts, reducing the risk of groundings. Over 420 shipwrecks have already been identified, preserving maritime heritage and notifying mariners of potential under-water hazards.

For environmental protection, the mapping allows for a ‘plan-led’ approach to conservation and identifies sensitive habitats (like cold-water coral reefs) to ensure they are excluded from industrial development. The seabed data improves oceanographic and ecosystem models, informing storm surge and flood forecasting, coastal erosion prediction, and the long-term impacts of rising sea levels.

Minister O’Brien said: “This final push to complete the mapping of our seabed is not just a scientific achievement; it is an economic and environmental necessity. We are unlocking the secrets of our ocean wealth to ensure a sustainable future for our coastal communities and our energy security. Recent events in the Middle East have shown the importance of reducing Ireland’s dependence of imported fossil fuels. We can achieve this by deploying homegrown renewable energy at scale. This is essential for securing our long-term energy security and ensuring price sta-bility for Irish households and businesses.”

Minister of State at the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment, Timmy Dooley, added: “Ireland will become the first nation in the world with a significant maritime area to meet the objective of mapping all of its offshore territory. The completion of the programme will solidify Ireland’s position as a global leader in seabed mapping and marine high-resolution data underpinning policy and future sustainable development.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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