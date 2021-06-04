Vestas secures order for Japanese wind project

Vestas has secured a 32 MW order with Toda Corporation for the Azumakogen Wind Farm in Fukushima prefecture, Japan.

Owned by Japan Renewable Energy Corporation (JRE), Fukushima Mirai Kenkyukai, General Foundation and Shinobuyama Fukushima Power Co., Ltd., the wind project will be constructed by Toda Corporation and will feature nine V105-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode with 84 m towers.

Delivery of the turbines will begin in 2Q2022, with commissioning scheduled for 4Q2022.

