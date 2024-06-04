Corio and Å Energi deepen offshore wind relationship

Corio Generation and leading Norwegian energy company, Å Energi, have signed a strategic partnership agreement on future co-operation on offshore wind energy projects in Norway and Northern Europe.

Under the agreement, Corio and Å Energi agree to work together as preferred partners on an exclusive basis for upcoming Norwegian tenders and to explore opportunities for collaboration on further projects in key markets across the Nordics and Northern Europe. The agreement builds on the successful relationship developed on the Nordvegen Vind consortium, pursuing the Utsira Nord opportunity in Norway, and capitalises on the combination of Corio’s international offshore wind expertise with Å Energi’s strong market position within the Nordics.

Jonathan Cole, CEO of Corio Generation said: “Thanks to our shared interest in Utsira Nord, and then as partners in Nordvegen Vind, we have enjoyed a highly positive relationship with Å Energi since 2021, and I am delighted now to broaden and deepen that relationship with this new agreement.

“With our deep expertise in offshore wind development, and Å Energi’s impressive history and experience in Norway and the Nordic region, we have a partnership that is exceptionally well-placed to play an important part in the energy transition in Norway and the surrounding regions. I am hugely excited about the opportunities that we will be able to explore together and the possibilities that will arise from combining the strengths of our two companies.”

Steffen Syvertsen, CEO of Å Energi, added: "We have an excellent working relationship with Corio, and we complement each other well. That's why we want to develop this further with the aim of taking a role in the offshore wind projects that will be announced in the coming years, both in Norway and in the North Sea basin.

“We are committed to empowering a renewable future, and strong partnerships are crucial for Å Energi to deliver on our ambitious growth strategy. Hence, it is with enthusiasm that we announce a strengthened position in the offshore wind space together with Corio.”

The agreement was announced as Jonathan Cole attended Å Energi’s annual conference as one of the keynote speakers in Kristiansand, Norway.

Corio and Å Energi are currently partners in the Nordvegen Vind consortium that is exploring the opportunity to develop a floating wind farm in the Utsira Nord area of the North Sea, off the west coast of Norway. The Norwegian government plans to auction approximately 1.5 GW of floating wind capacity at Utsira in 2024/2025.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.