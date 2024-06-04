SPIE awarded framework agreement from Ørsted Group wind farm operations

The Correll Group, a subsidiary of SPIE, an independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has announces the award of 3 multi-year ‘Fault Finding, Diagnostic and Dry Repair Framework Agreements’ by the Ørsted Group, a global leader in offshore wind.

These framework agreements cover export and array, offshore and onshore, high voltage (HV) and fibre optic (FO) cable fault finding, diagnostics and dry repairs across Ørsted’s UK, US, and Taiwan wind farms. Combined with the existing framework agreement covering European locations, awarded to Correll in 2021, this positions Correll as a provider of cable fault-finding and repair services globally to the Ørsted Group.

The scope involves the requirement to determine a fault location, the failure mode, diagnostics and, where required, repairs to the HV/FO system onshore or in a ‘dry location’ offshore, including the provision of HV and FO methodologies for the diagnostics and any consequent repairs.

Sam Dowey, Managing Director at Correll, commented: “Such an award from a global leader is a great testament to the expertise and technical capabilities provided by the whole Correll team. We look forward to working with Ørsted across their UK, US, and Taiwan operations for the initial three-year period of the agreement and beyond.

“We are also proud to announce that Correll have been selected by Ørsted’s as a preferred Partner for fault finding & repair services which is a fantastic achievement for the business.”

Gianluca Pettracia, ‘Wind Power’ Business Unit Director SPIE Global Services Energy, commented: “Securing this multi-year contract from the Ørsted Group is a testament to our expertise and dedication in the wind sector including the life of field management. We are honoured by this recognition and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional service and solutions in partnership with Ørsted.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.