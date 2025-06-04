DP Energy partners with ESB to develop Lyra wind farm in Ireland

DP Energy has partnered with ESB to develop Lyra wind farm in County Mayo, a renewable energy project with the potential to generate up to 100 MW of clean power.

Located approximately 7 km southeast of Westport, 2.2 km southeast of Aghagower Village and 9.5 km west of Ballintubber Village, the proposed area of development is situated in the townlands of Cordarragh South, Corveagh Upper, and Teevinish West. The majority of the proposed turbine area is located at an elevation of between 100 m and 200 m above sea level and will generate enough energy to power up to 70 914 homes on an annual basis.

The design of the proposed project is at an early stage and is following an iterative approach that will be guided by any potential environmental impacts as advised by third party technical experts. The wind farm, once operational, will only occupy a small portion of the overall site area – approximately 4% – allowing many of the existing land uses such as farming and biodiversity management to continue alongside the project.

DP Energy has collaborated with ESB previously to develop Cappawhite wind farm, a 51 MW onshore wind project in County Tipperary, located at the southernmost extent of the mountain range known as Hollyford Hills. DP Energy also previously sold its operating and pipeline projects to ESB in 2008.

Simon De Pietro, Director and CEO at DP Energy Group, commented: “We are delighted to be working alongside ESB to develop Lyra wind farm. This project has the potential to deliver substantial benefits to the local community while fostering local employment and enterprise. Having previously achieved positive results working with ESB, we look forward to building on this strong partnership and using it as a foundation for future projects across Ireland and the UK.”

Jim Dollard, Executing Director, Generation and Trading at ESB, added: “At ESB, we are progressing a pipeline of projects and acquisitions, including initiatives with our trusted partners, to deliver our ‘Net Zero by 2040’ strategy. Building on our previous successes, we are delighted to partner once again with DP Energy on the proposed Lyra wind farm in County Mayo. By leveraging our shared values and combined expertise, we believe the Lyra project will deliver significant benefits for the community, the environment, and Ireland’s net zero energy commitments. We look forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure the project is a success.”