Ocean Winds celebrates first power at the Yeu-Noirmoutier offshore wind farm

Ocean Winds (OW) has celebrated the generation of first power from the Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier (EMYN) offshore wind farm. Following a successful initial testing phase that began on 23 May 2025, the project’s first units are now connected to the national grid, supplying clean, renewable energy. This achievement marks a significant step towards the delivery of the offshore wind farm, which will reach full operational capacity by the end of 2025.

Marc Hirt, Country Manager for France at Ocean Winds, commented: “This major milestone – first power supplied to the national grid – marks not only a technical achievement for the project but also a defining moment for Ocean Winds, as we deliver our very first offshore wind-generated electrons in France. The EMYN project not only contributes to France’s energy transition but also reinforces the strength of the country’s offshore wind industry, built on a strong European and local supply chain.”

The grid connection infrastructure, encompassing both offshore and onshore components, has been developed and is operated by Réseau de Transport d’Électricité (RTE), France’s transmission system operator. RTE’s efforts ensure the seamless integration of EMYN’s generated power into the national grid, supporting the country’s renewable energy objectives.

Frédéric Flaus, Project Director for EMYN, added: “The first megawatt hours produced by EMYN are the result of meticulous co-ordination at sea and on land, between our teams, partners, stakeholders, and suppliers. It’s a rewarding moment for us and signals the start of the final operational stretch before full commissioning later this year.”

The EMYN project stands as a key pillar of Ocean Winds’ strategic commitment in France. Alongside this, OW is currently advancing construction at the Dieppe-Le Tréport and EFGL projects, and was awarded, in partnership with Banque des Territoires, a new 250 MW floating offshore wind project in the Mediterranean, further confirming our position as leading players in the French renewable energy landscape.

