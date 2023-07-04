Basic Energy targets 155 MW onshore wind farm

Basic Energy Corporation, a holding company in the Phillipines, is eyeing up the development of a 155 MW onshore wind farm power facility that will straddle sites in San Joaquin and Miag-ao in Iloilo, and also at Hamtic in Antique, which HVDC cables transfer the produced energy to shore.

The company informed the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) that it just recently secured the approval of the Department of Energy (DOE) on its wind energy service contract (WESC) application. Based on the project blueprint submitted to the energy department, the planned facility will cover a total land area of approximately 13 932 ha.

Basic have emphasised that the pre-development phase of the project can be concluded within a five-year period, as prescribed under the DOE’s service contract. A preliminary study will have to be carried out by an independent third party.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.