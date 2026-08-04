GE Vernova receives order from Enfinity Global

GE Vernova Inc. has signed an agreement with Enfinity Global to supply 43 of its 3.8 MW – 154 m onshore wind turbines for their Fatehgarh wind farm in Rajasthan, India. Deliveries for the project are expected to begin in 4Q26.

The deal includes turbine supply and installation and demonstrates the commitment of both companies to contribute to India's ambitious plans to build more renewable energy. With a 4 GW renewable portfolio in India and approximately 300 MW already in operation, Enfinity Global is delivering renewable energy at scale across one of the world's fastest-growing markets, helping meet rising electricity demand through a diversified portfolio that includes solar, wind, and energy storage solutions.

Deepak Maloo, General Manager of GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business in India, said: “We are grateful for the chance to work with Enfinity Global to help meet India’s ambitious wind power goals. The 3.8 MW – 154 m turbine being used is designed to deliver efficiency, reliability, and strong performance for India’s wind conditions. With ALMM certification and local manufacturing in Pune, we are well positioned to support Enfinity Global and other customers working to develop projects that will enable India to achieve its 500 GW renewable energy ambition.”

Sandip Agarwal, CEO India at Enfinity Global, added: “This partnership with GE Vernova is built on shared values and a common commitment to accelerating India's energy transition. By combining world-class technology, innovation, and expertise with deep local market knowledge, the partnership brings together two leading global energy companies with an unwavering commitment to quality, health and safety, and strong governance.”

Turbines for the project will be manufactured at GE Vernova’s Pune facility, which serves as a cornerstone of the company’s 'Make in India' strategy with an annual capacity of up to 1500 MW.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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