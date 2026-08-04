Nordex Group secures new US orders totalling more than 480 MW

The Nordex Group has secured three new orders in the US with a combined capacity of more than 480 MW.

The contracts comprise the supply of 81 N163/5.X turbines.

The names of the customers and of the projects are not being disclosed.

The projects will be delivered in accordance with customer-specific requirements and further strengthen the Nordex Group’s presence in the US market.

Manav Sharma, CEO of Nordex North America, commented: “These new orders reflect once again the trust our customers place in Nordex and in our ability to deliver and service projects reliably and efficiently. We are grateful for that confidence. Driven by strong customer partnerships, the dedicated execution and service capabilities of our teams, and our robust manufacturing capabilities, we are seeing continued momentum in this region. Our focus remains on delivering value and supporting our customers’ long-term energy goals.”

The new orders will be manufactured in the Nordex Group’s production plant in Iowa.

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