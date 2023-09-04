Vestas secures 42 MW repowering order in Germany

Vestas has received a firm order to power an undisclosed repowering project in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.

The order consists of six V150-6.0 MW wind turbines and one V162-6.2 MW wind turbine in 6 MW operating mode and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 20-year active output management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“We are pleased to build upon our strong track record to successfully repower wind projects in Germany which will be a key for the industry to deliver on a successful energy transition,” said Jens Kück, Senior Vice President Sales Onshore for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “This project is another example of collaboration between Vestas and our clients to extend the production lifespan of ageing fleets with customised solutions for specific site conditions utilising Vestas’s proven technology.”

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 1Q24, with commissioning scheduled for completion in 3Q24.

