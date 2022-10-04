Vestas closes agreement with ENGIE to implement largest wind project in Latin America

Engie Brasil Energia SA has signed an agreement with Vestas for the Serra de Assuruá wind park in the state of Bahia, in the municipality of Gentio do Ouro, Brazil. The project has a total nameplate capacity of 846 MW once fully installed, making it the largest wind project in Latin America.

The firm order includes the initial supply, installation, operation and maintenance of 120 V150 – 4.5 MW turbines for the 540 MW first phase of Serra de Assuruá. In addition to phase 1, the contract includes the option for ENGIE to purchase another 68 units by the end of 2022 for phase two of the wind park. Vestas will also deliver a 25 year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty.

“Vestas is pleased to work in partnership with ENGIE Brasil Energia and reinforce both companies' interest in accelerating the energy transition in the country. We will continue to play an active role in the development of Brazil's renewable energy system with the continued collaboration and trust of our partners and through high-impact projects such as Serra de Assuruá,” said Eduardo Ricotta, President of Vestas Latin America.

The delivery and commercial operation of Serra do Assuruá is estimated to start gradually from 2H24.

With this project, Vestas surpasses the milestone of 8 GW of order intake in Brazil for 4 MW platform wind turbines since 2018, consolidating it as the best-selling wind turbine platform of all time in Brazil. Since the platform was introduced in 2010, Vestas has installed more than 59 GW of 4 MW platform wind turbines across the world.





