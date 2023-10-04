 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wind
  3. 04 Oct 23
  4. BW Ideol and ADEME Investissement complete first financial closing for joint offshore floating wind development company

BW Ideol and ADEME Investissement complete first financial closing for joint offshore floating wind development company

Published by , Editor
Energy Global,

BW Ideol AS, a global leader in offshore floating wind, and ADEME Investissement, a state-owned French financier of innovative infrastructure projects, have completed the first financial closing as planned with an initial investment of €17.88 million in BW Ideol Projects Company SAS.

Following first closing, BW Ideol owns 75.81% of the projects company. ADEME Investissement will increase its holding over time as part of the announced €40 million funding agreement. BW Ideol manages the development company through a service agreement.

Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/wind/04102023/bw-ideol-and-ademe-investissement-complete-first-financial-closing-for-joint-offshore-floating-wind-development-company/

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):