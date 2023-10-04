BW Ideol and ADEME Investissement complete first financial closing for joint offshore floating wind development company
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
Energy Global,
BW Ideol AS, a global leader in offshore floating wind, and ADEME Investissement, a state-owned French financier of innovative infrastructure projects, have completed the first financial closing as planned with an initial investment of €17.88 million in BW Ideol Projects Company SAS.
Following first closing, BW Ideol owns 75.81% of the projects company. ADEME Investissement will increase its holding over time as part of the announced €40 million funding agreement. BW Ideol manages the development company through a service agreement.
