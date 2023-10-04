Van Oord starts cable installation at Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm

After Van Oord’s heavy lift installation vessel, Svanen, completed installation of all 50 monopiles for Iberdrola Deutschland’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm, Van Oord now continues installing transition pieces and starts cable installation. Week commencing 2 October 2023, the inter-array cable loading onto Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel, Nexus, has commenced.

In total, Van Oord will install approximately 70 km of 66 kV inter-array cables, manufactured by subcontractor, TKF. To protect the cables, Van Oord will deploy its trencher Dig-It later this year to bury them. This tracked remotely operated vehicle (TROV) drives unmanned over the seabed and creates a trench for the cables by liquefying the seabed.

To complete the foundations for the wind turbines, Van Oord is currently installing the transition pieces on the previously installed monopiles. The transition pieces were transported from the manufacturing yard in Aviles to the Van Oord storage facility in Mukran, Germany. At Van Oord’s facility the final preparations and equipment is installed to enable the installation.

Luis Pérez Portela, Baltic Eagle Director at Iberdrola, said: “Very key milestones are being completed in the construction site and we’re looking forward to completing all installation work before commissioning can begin. I’d like to thank all vendors, suppliers, partners and staff for their commitment and perseverance which is allowing us to deliver this important project.”

Henk Jan van Dijk, Project Director at Van Oord, added: “The installation of the monopiles marks a key milestone in the construction of the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm. The contours are now visible. Now that the transition pieces are being installed and our cable-laying vessel is ready to install the inter-array cables, construction is progressing well. A big thanks to the dedicated project team and all our partners driving this project.”

