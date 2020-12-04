Texas wind farm repowered by Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Group has finished repowering the now 160 MW Langford wind farm, increasing its nameplate capacity by 10 MW and generational output by more than 25%. The wind farm in Christoval, Texas, US, is Clearway’s third repowering in the state following the completion of the 161 MW Wildorado wind farm in February 2020 and the 122 MW Elbow Creek wind farm in December 2019. Clearway Energy, Inc. signed agreements to acquire the project earlier this month.

Repowering Langford, which began original operations in 2009, will increase the project’s operational life by over a decade. Turbine equipment was provided by GE Renewable Energy and construction for the repowering was led by Mortensen. Langford is interconnected into ERCOT and will generate enough electricity to power nearly 75 000 households each year.

The Langford repowering created more than 200 jobs during construction and will support several permanent onsite operational positions. Construction activities also drove more than US$700 000 of spending at local businesses and helped raise an additional US$48 000 in food drive contributions.

Texas’s US$53 billion wind industry has created more than 25 000 jobs. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates that in the US, annual repowering investments could reach US$25 billion by 2030.

