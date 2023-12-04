Turbine deliveries underway for SSE Renewables Yellow River wind farm

SSE Renewables has announced that the first deliveries of wind turbine components to its 100 MW Yellow River wind farm project, currently under construction in Rhode, County Offaly, have commenced.

Wind turbine supplier, Nordex Group, has been commissioned by SSE Renewables to manufacture, deliver, and install a total of 29 of its N117/3600 turbines at the Yellow River project site.

First convoys of the turbine components began week commencing 20 November 2023, and will continue until April 2024. The turbine parts, including towers, nacelles, hubs, and blades, are being delivered under Garda escort from Galway Port to the Yellow River site via the M6 and R400. The delivery route and programme – agreed in advance by turbine provider Nordex with Offaly County Council and An Garda Síochána – sees deliveries taking place in the early hours of the morning to ensure minimum disruption to local residents.

The Nordex N117 turbine components being installed at Yellow River wind farm have been shipped to Galway Port from various global destinations. Turbine installations are due to begin on-site from later this month and continue through to the end of next May, ahead of the completion of the wind farm later in the year.

“This is a significant milestone for the project, and now means that we’re one step closer to delivering green electricity for the community in Offaly, the Midlands and beyond.

“Our Yellow River wind farm project is also contributing to SSE Renewables’ own ambitious Net Zero Acceleration Programme which sees us spending around €4.5 million a day on developing and building the clean power assets we need to deliver a greener, homegrown energy future.

“From the start of construction, we have been working closely with the local community in Offaly and, on behalf of myself and the rest of the Yellow River project team, I’d like to thank the community for their patience and support over the past several months.

“As a responsible developer and operator, we are looking forward to continuing to work closely with the neighbouring community, especially as we progress towards completion next year,” said Paul Rodger, SSE Renewables’ Project Manager for Yellow River wind farm.

"We are pleased to be working with SSE Renewables on the Yellow River wind farm and to be providing our N117/3600 turbine from our award-winning and proven DELTA series for this important renewable energy project.

“With deliveries to site now underway, we are working closely with SSE Renewables, Offaly County Council, and An Garda Síochána to secure the safe and efficient delivery and installation of our turbines, whilst ensuring any disruption for local residents is kept to an absolute minimum.

“We appreciate the patience and support of the local community whilst we carry out our work and look forward to seeing the Yellow River wind farm project coming to fruition in the coming months,” added James Lappin, Project Manager, Nordex.

SSE Renewables commenced construction on Yellow River wind farm in November 2022 and the project is expected to be completed in summer 2024. Once complete, the wind farm will generate enough low-carbon renewable energy to power 66 000 homes annually and offset 65 000 tpy of carbon, contributing significantly to Ireland’s 2030 renewable energy targets.

Once operational, Yellow River will operate an annual Community Benefit Fund which will provide around €595 000 per annum for local initiatives, projects, clubs and amenities.



