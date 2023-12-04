Wood Thilsted signs five-year framework agreement with Equinor

Wood Thilsted has announced the signature of a five-year framework agreement for wind turbine generators (WTG) foundations engineering with Equinor, further strengthening the company’s collaboration.

Over the past years, Wood Thilsted have designed foundations for some of the world’s largest and most challenging projects, such as Dogger Bank, Vineyard Wind, and East Anglia 3. WT also carried out foundation concept design studies, for example, for the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon extensions. The framework agreement will allow Wood Thilsted to continue providing its world class expertise in geotechnical and foundation design to Equinor’s offshore wind projects.

The agreement covers engineering studies (feasibility, concept, pre-FEED, and FEED), general engineering support and specialist studies. It also includes detailed engineering and management of project contractors.

Matthew Simms, Director at Wood Thilsted, said: “We are delighted to be appointed onto this framework agreement with one of our key clients. Equinor’s and Wood Thilsted’s company values are well aligned as recently showcased with the RenewableUK Safety by Design award for our split-level External Working Platform, which was designed for Dogger Bank. We look forward to continuing to bring our expertise to Equinor’s projects.”

