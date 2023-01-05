Vestas secures 50 MW order for a wind project in Germany

Vestas has received a 50 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in Germany. The order includes a total of nine V150-6.0 MW wind turbines at a hub height of 166 m with some units delivered in 5.6 MW operating mode.

The order includes supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

“We are delighted to see the success of our EnVentus platform technology in Germany which leverages the versatility and strong performance of our modular design options, to support every client in the best tailored way possible,” said Jens Kück, Vice President Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “This is one of the largest single wind projects in Germany this year and the entire team at Vestas is proud that we have been selected for this project which plays an important role to accelerate the German energy transition.”

Turbine delivery begins 3Q24 with commissioning scheduled 4Q24.

