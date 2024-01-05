JERA launches commercial operations at Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm

On 1 January 2024, JERA Co., Inc. and Green Power Investment Corp. (GPI) began operations at the Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm – the largest commercial wind farm in Japan and the first in Japan to adopt large 8000 kW wind turbines – which they own through Green Power Ishikari GK, a special-purpose corporation (SPC).

Located in Hokkaido’s Ishikari Bay New Port, the wind farm has installed 14 wind turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy that each have an output of 8000 kW for a total output of 112 000 kW. Onshore construction was carried out by Kajima Corp. and offshore construction by a joint venture between Shimizu Corp. and Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd.

All electricity generated will be supplied to Hokkaido Electric Power Network, Inc. (HEPN) after being routed through a project transformer substation with 180 000 kWh of battery storage capacity – a distinguishing feature of the wind farm – and then through HEPN’s Nishi Sapporo Substation. Bringing the project to completion was possible because of the tremendous cooperation and understanding extended by regional communities and government administrations including Hokkaido Prefecture, Ishikari City, and Otaru City during the project’s development and construction.

