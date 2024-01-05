Nordex receives 106 MW Spanish order

The Nordex Group has received an order from Capital Energy for 106 MW in Spain. In spring 2025 the Nordex Group will be delivering and installing 18 N163/5.X turbines for the “Mareas I & II” wind farm near Mequinenza in the province of Zaragossa. The turbines from the Delta4000 series will be installed on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 108 m. Commissioning is scheduled for June 2025.

The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines covering a period of 20 years. This guarantees that the turbines will be serviced by Nordex in accordance with the highest standards during their entire lifetime.

"It is a satisfaction for us to be able to seal such an important contract with one of the most important suppliers of wind turbines in the world. This agreement with Nordex Group represents a new milestone in the fulfillment of our business plan, with which we continue to promote a green and fair energy transition,” said Juan José Sánchez, CEO of Capital Energy. “It also represents a new step in our firm commitment to the generation of wealth and employment in the regions where we operate and to the supply chain and technology of EU countries and, specifically, Spain. A commitment aligned with the objective of the recently announced Wind Charter, which is committed to a supply chain that is strongly established in the EU and that is resilient, sustainable and competitive".

"We are pleased to have received our first order from Capital Energy. This once again confirms the region's potential and the increasing presence of the Nordex Group in the Spanish market, where so far this year we have acquired new business amounting to more than 500 MW,” added Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

Capital Energy is an independent Spanish electricity producer (IPP) with a strong presence in Spain and one of the largest portfolios of wind projects under development in the country.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.