HIMA Group acquires Origo Solutions

The HIMA Group, a leading provider of safety-related automation solutions and headquartered in Germany, has acquired the Norwegian technology company, Origo Solutions. The agreement was signed on 8 January and is effective as of 31 January.

With this transaction, both companies intend to continue their growth strategies and expand their range of solutions for the process industry and renewable energies. Main focus here is the digitalisation of functional safety, which HIMA is pushing under the motto ‘Safety goes digital’.

“The acquisition of Origo Solutions is an important step in HIMA’s global expansion and also opens up new business opportunities for both Origo Solutions and HIMA,” said Steffen Philipp, Shareholder HIMA Group.

Origo Solutions was previously owned by Moreld AS (60.1 %) and Aker Capital AS (39.9 %), and a part of the Moreld Group, a leading industrial multi-disciplinary engineering group offering services across offshore energy and marine industries.

“Origo Solutions has developed strongly over many years in collaboration with its customers and business partners. Moreld is pleased that Origo Solutions’ development will now continue as part of HIMA, building on the existing strong partnership over many years. We are confident that this combination will benefit both customers and employees,” added Jan Erik Rugland, Executive Vice President Moreld Group and outgoing chairman of Origo Solutions.

Origo Solutions is recognised as a market leader in safety, automation, and instrumented systems for monitoring, control, and protection of both offshore and onshore facilities, as well as complete SCADA systems for the wind industry. For more than 20 years, Origo Solutions has been HIMA's exclusive representative in Norway.

“By joining our forces Origo Solutions and HIMA will not only strengthen our position in Scandinavia, but also open up new opportunities in the field of Renewables globally,” stated Jörg de la Motte, CEO HIMA Group.

HIMA benefits from Origo Solutions’ Application Know-How and Origo Solutions will be able to utilise HIMA’s global footprint to drive international sales, especially in the renewables sector. As regional headquarters for Scandinavia, the Norwegian company will also take responsibility for Sales and Service in Sweden and Denmark. Existing Origo Solutions’ customers will benefit from a broader application portfolio and from having access to HIMA’s global sales, engineering and partner network. HIMA customers in Sweden and Denmark will be served from Norway in the future, which will lead to more efficient processes and even better support.

"It’s a Win-Win-Situation for HIMA and Origo Solutions, with multiple synergies: HIMA will benefit from our long-term experience in the development of safety applications and we at Origo Solutions will be able to utilise HIMA’s enhanced applications portfolio, global sales and service to boost our business,” commented Bjørn-Tore Lenes, CEO of Origo Solutions.

HIMA will ensure continuity of the management: Bjørn-Tore Lenes as CEO and Glenn Kjetil Nystøl as CFO will continue to lead Origo Solutions. The one hundred associates in Kristiansand (headquarters), Stavanger and Arendal will be keep their positions and additional hires are planned. The company will continue to trade under the name ‘Origo Solutions’ with the addition of ‘A HIMA Company’.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.