CAPE Holland awarded contract for Fengmiao offshore wind farm in Taiwan

CAPE Holland has secured a contract with CDWE for the Fengmiao offshore wind farm project in Taiwan.

Under this agreement, CAPE Holland will supply its state-of-the-art CAPE VLT-640 Tandem Vibro Lifting Tool for the pre-installation of foundation (FOU) piles and offshore substation (OSS) piles.

The decision to deploy the CAPE VLT-640 was driven by its unique ability to safely drive piles through challenging subsea soils with at risk of pile run. With a track record of installing well over 400 jacket piles in Taiwan, all without a single pile run, the CAPE VLT continues to set new standards for operational efficiency and risk reduction. Significant schedule optimisation on the project was achieved in close collaboration with CDWE.

The Fengmiao offshore wind farm, situated in the Taiwan Strait approximately 36 km off the coast of Taichung City, will feature water depths ranging from 53 – 64 m. Once completed, the wind farm will deliver a total capacity of 500 MW, comprising 33 wind turbine generator positions (99 pre-piles through template) equipped with 15 MW turbines. The OSS foundation comprises a four-legged jacket structure with four post-installed skirt piles, each 4.6 m in diameter and weighing up to 810 t. The FOU piles are of the same diameter and weigh up to 585 t.

As part of the Venterra Group, CAPE Holland benefits from the group’s extensive manufacturing and engineering capabilities. Venterra is a leading global supplier of equipment and services to the offshore wind industry, manufacturing a wide range of key equipment and components that support the construction and decommissioning of offshore wind farms. This contract win further strengthens Venterra’s position as a trusted partner to offshore wind developers worldwide, confirming its commitment to delivering innovative, safe, and efficient solutions for clients.

The collaboration between CDWE, a joint venture between DEME Offshore and CSBC, and CAPE Holland demonstrates the value of combining local expertise with global innovation. The partnership ensures continuous optimisation of the installation sequence and allows valuable experience to be transferred to other DEME projects worldwide.

Frank Koopman, Managing Director of CAPE Holland, commented: “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with CDWE through the Fengmiao project. The application of the CAPE VLT on previous projects like Hai Long, has proven its value in delivering safe, efficient, and cost-effective pile installation with significantly benefits addressing operational risks as well as environmental concerns given the key features of the CAPE VLT. As part of the Venterra Group, we can offer our clients not only cutting-edge technology but also the assurance of world-class manufacturing and wider engineering support. This contract is another step in CAPE Holland’s global growth journey and our support of the energy transition through the supply of cutting-edge equipment and expertise.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global in 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!