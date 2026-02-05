FairWind secures contract for major large scale onshore wind project in Australia

FairWind has been awarded an eight-figure contract from a major wind turbine manufacturer to deliver installation, mechanical, and electrical services for a large scale onshore wind farm in Australia.

FairWind set to deliver key services across 50 turbines, including the lifting and installation of main components comprising towers, nacelles, drivetrains, hubs, and blades. Electrical routing will also be provided, in addition to the integration of mechanical systems such gearbox, braking systems, hydraulics and lubrication.

The contract builds on the installation of more than 100 turbines for the same manufacturer on a previous project. The business has hired an additional 37 roles to support the project, which is due to complete in 1Q26.

A total of 50 specialist technicians are already on-site, with support provided from a newly appointed project manager at the company’s base in Melbourne.

Rasmus Jessen, Chief Operating Officer – Installation, commented: “Australia is a driving force in the global energy transition and large scale projects like this are vital in strengthening the country’s energy security and delivering clean, affordable power. This latest project win not only reflects the trust placed in our capabilities, but also gives us a strong foundation to continue supporting the full wind turbine lifecycle, from installation through to long-term operations.”

Jessen added: “As more wind farms come online across Australia, ensuring the long-term performance, availability, and safety of these assets becomes increasingly critical. Effective maintenance, repair, and optimisation are just as important as installation in maximising output and protecting value over the lifetime of a wind farm. With our deep technical expertise, highly skilled teams and strong local presence, FairWind is uniquely positioned to support operators in meeting these challenges, keeping turbines performing at their best and delivering reliable, sustainable energy for decades to come.”

