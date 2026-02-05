Five UK companies secure £1.2 million to scale offshore wind manufacturing

The Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) has announced the recipients of the second round of its Manufacturing Facility Support Programme (MFSP), awarding a total of £1.2 million to five UK companies to accelerate investment in offshore wind manufacturing facilities.

The companies will each receive a share of the £1.2 million funding pot to support early-stage, pre-investment activities to develop new manufacturing facilities or expand existing ones. These projects will increase UK production capacity and capability for key offshore wind components, equipment, and systems, aligned with the priorities set out in the Offshore Wind Industrial Growth Plan (IGP).

The MFSP provides matched funding of up to £500 000 per project, helping to de-risk early investment and unlock significant CAPEX in UK manufacturing. Successful projects are expected to deliver at least £5 million in capital investment within two years, £5 million in annual revenue, and create a minimum of 20 new UK jobs within five years.

The programme will support King Site Services (SW) Ltd, Mainstay Marine Solutions, Marine Power Systems, Peterhead Energy Service Base Ltd (part of MDL), and PPI Engineering Ltd to accelerate manufacturing projects across the offshore wind sector.

These include supporting the production of secondary steel for floating wind; material lay-down and equipment storage for a multi-vessel build programme; early development work for deep water platform fabrication; a manufacturing and repair facility for turbine generators; and a cable handling centre (CHC). These projects will expand UK manufacturing capacity, drive innovation in critical technologies, and strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of the domestic offshore wind supply chain.

Tom Piper, OWGP Project Manager, commented: “The MFSP is specifically designed to unlock progress at the point where strong projects need targeted support to move towards final investment decisions. This second funding round demonstrates the depth of opportunity within the UK supply chain. In backing these five projects, we are helping companies accelerate plans to scale up manufacturing capacity, invest with confidence, and play a greater role in delivering the offshore wind ambitions set out in the IGP.”

Lynne McIntosh-Grieve, Head of Programme Delivery at OWGP, added: “Expanding and strengthening UK manufacturing capability is essential to deliver offshore wind at pace and scale. MFSP provides a vital bridge between early development work and major capital investment, enabling businesses to turn strong concepts into investable, deliverable facilities. These awards will support long-term industrial growth, high-value job creation and increased competitiveness across the UK supply chain.”

Iain Sinclair, Executive Director at Global Energy Service Holding and Non-Executive Director for OWGP, concluded: “This programme is about building lasting capability within the UK, not just supporting individual projects. Through two funding rounds, MFSP has now supported 10 companies, enabling early-stage investment in manufacturing facilities and laying the foundations for sustained growth, export potential, and a more resilient domestic supply chain. The projects supported through this second round represent another important step towards meeting the UK’s offshore wind targets for 2030 and beyond.”

