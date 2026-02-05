MacGregor secures major order for subsea crane on new-generation floating wind farm construction vessel

MacGregor has been selected to supply a substantial 400-t Active Heave Compensated (AHC) subsea crane for a new 127-m floating wind farm construction vessel (FWCV).

Purpose-built for the burgeoning floating offshore wind market, the new vessel is a significant development for the industry and requires one the of the largest subsea AHC cranes ordered in recent years.

The order is booked into MacGregor’s 1Q26 order intake.

The contract for MacGregor is with Chinese shipyard, Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry Co., Ltd Operations will be managed by Hana Shipping Co., Ltd.

The 400-t safe working load AHC subsea crane is a critical piece of equipment for the new FWCV, which is specifically designed to support mooring operations, cable laying, and other essential construction activities for floating wind projects. The vessel’s first project is anticipated to be at the Ulsan floating wind farm construction, located 70 km off the coast of Ulsan, South Korea.

Delivery of the crane is scheduled for the end of 2027, with the vessel’s delivery following in 2Q28.

Lucie Addicks, Executive Vice President Offshore Solutions Division, MacGregor, commented: “This significant contract win underlines MacGregor’s position as one of the few global suppliers capable of delivering AHC subsea cranes of this size and complexity with the track record of proven performance in service. This order demonstrates how MacGregor offers not only technically robust and efficient solutions, but also close co-operation with project partners that is backed up by the local presence to support the yard and the ship in service.”

The level of integration required for this crane design, particularly due to the under-deck location of its main hoist, necessitates very close co-operation with the shipyard. The proximity of MacGregor’s production facilities to the shipyard, along with readily available local resources, will ensure a smooth and efficient project execution.

