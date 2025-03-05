Glamox to light wind turbine installation vessel for Cadeler

Glamox, a world leader in lighting, has won a contract to light the Wind Apex, being built for Cadeler A/S of Denmark.

The ship is a hybrid wind turbine installation vessel capable of installing both XL turbine foundations and wind turbines. The vessel is expected to be delivered by 3Q27.

Glamox will provide 2342 marine LED lights for the exterior and interior of the NG 20000F A-Class vessel. This includes lighting for the bridge, internal stairways, galleys, corridors, crew quarters, the engine room, and the exterior of the vessel. Lighting ranges from reading lights in cabins and downlights to tough linear water-resistant luminaires and explosion-proof luminaires capable of withstanding harsh marine conditions and corrosive saltwater environments. Glamox is also providing floodlights and searchlights. This is the fifth in a series of NG20000 vessels Glamox is lighting for Cadeler.

Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales and Commercial Officer for Glamox’s Marine, Offshore, and Wind Division, responded: “Glamox is lighting the offshore energy transition from oil and gas to offshore wind. Our customers demand lighting that is long-lasting, energy-efficient, and can cope with the harshest marine environments. Our lights are found on the outside and inside of wind turbine foundations and on offshore substations. Without quality light, there is no offshore wind revolution.”

The Danish-flagged Wind Apex can handle the largest dimensions in the offshore wind industry. With a deck space of 5600 m² and a payload capacity of more than 17 000 t, the vessel is 162 m long and 60 m wide and has 4 legs (119 m long) that can jack it up to install large foundation pieces and turbines like the Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD turbines (which have a rotor diameter of 236 m and can generate 14 MW).

Glamox’s contract is with COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co., Ltd which is building Wind Apex at its shipyard in Qidong City, China. Glamox will deliver the lighting in April 2026. COSCO will undertake the installation and the vessel is expected to be delivered in the first half of 2027.

