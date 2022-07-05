Nordex Group awarded 58 MW wind order in Poland

The Nordex Group will supply and install 15 N131/3900 turbines for the 58.5 MW Mierzyn wind farm for the subsidiary of the Polish utility TAURON Polska Energia – Tauron Zielona Energia. The order also includes service for the turbines covering a period of three years.

The wind farm is being built in the north-west of Poland. The N131/3900 turbines will be installed by the Nordex Group as of autumn 2023 on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 134 m. Commissioning is scheduled for summer 2024.

The Mierzyn project is the first order the Nordex Group has received from TAURON Polska Energia. This utility has nine wind farms to date with a total capacity of more than 380 MW, 34 hydroelectric plants with a capacity of 132 MW, and three photovoltaic (PV) power facilities with a capacity of 19 MW on grid in Poland. TAURON plans to increase its installed capacity in renewables to 1.6 GW by 2025.

With a capacity of just under 60 MW, Mierzyn is TAURON’s second largest wind project to date. It forms part of the Green Turn project, which has been set up with the aim of converting the existing sources of electricity production, based mainly on fossil fuels, to emission-free solutions.

