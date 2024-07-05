SBM Offshore and Technip Energies implement Ekwil

SBM Offshore and Technip Energies have announced the formal implementation of Ekwil, a 50/50 floating offshore wind (FOW) joint venture.

Ekwil is a pure player delivery partner offering a diversified range of ‘series production’ floating offshore wind solutions to meet the growing and demanding needs of energy customers around the world.

Ekwil brings together unrivalled expertise and experience of two energy transi-tion leaders to collectively power progress with the two leading-edge technologies – Semi-submersible INO15 by T.ENTM and Tension Leg Platform Float4WindTM by SBM Offshore. This approach covers a large spectrum of the floating offshore wind market, aiming to bring these technologies to commercial deployment.

Headquartered in France, Ekwil relies on a core team of 40 specialists, bringing together knowledge and innovation capacities in a fully integrated team, and will be backed by the talented resources of SBM Offshore and Technip Energies for project execution.

With 25 years of experience in the offshore industry, Séverine Baudic, formerly Managing Director of New Energies & Services at SBM Offshore, is the CEO of Ekwil. Willy Gauttier, previously VP Floating Offshore Wind of Technip Energies, is the COO.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: “By bringing together two world leading players, Ekwil will accelerate the deployment of industrial solutions for the nascent floating offshore wind market. This JV with SBM Offshore illustrates the commitment of Technip Energies to provide a diversified and expanding range of low-carbon solutions to support the global net-zero trajectory.”

Øivind Tangen, CEO of SBM Offshore, commented: “It’s just a question of time for market potential in Floating Offshore Wind power to materialise. This collaboration with Technip Energies ensures the availability of optimal solutions with certainty and reliability in delivery. Ekwil leads both partners towards success, pioneering new standards in renewable energy and driving progress towards a net-zero future.”

Séverine Baudic, CEO of Ekwil, concluded: “Today’s launch of Ekwil marks a significant step to power progress in the floating offshore wind market, combining industry-leading expertise and solutions. I am proud to have the trust and commitment of SBM Offshore and Technip Energies and look forward to leading our talented teams towards a greener future for all.”

