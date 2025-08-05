North Star signs mega ship deal with RWE

North Star has secured multi-million-pound landmark agreements to support RWE’s growing offshore wind farm portfolio with four hybrid-powered commissioning/service operation vessels (C/SOVs).

The deal comprises two firm long-term charter agreements and two reservation agreements for new-build vessels, together representing the first and largest commitment in the sector to date, and the biggest in North Star’s history.

The UK’s leading shipowner/operator previously set the world record after securing a three-ship agreement in 2021 for the Dogger Bank wind farm, where it now has four serving as logistics bases and accommodation for technicians, enabling safe, efficient maintenance at sea.

RWE is one of the world’s leading companies in offshore wind. The company currently operates 19 offshore wind farms (RWE’s share amounts to 3.3 GW) and has four offshore wind projects under construction in UK, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands (RWE’s share amounts to 3.1 GW).

This major four-vessel agreement for North Star is also set to secure employment for up to 200 personnel working across the fleet, including up to 100 new roles onshore and offshore over the next decade. The company’s continued investment in its people, fleet, and systems, will provide new opportunities for its existing talent and the next generation of offshore wind employees.

The new partnership includes the charter of two next-generation hybrid commissioning SOVs to support RWE’s North Sea operations and maintenance schedule. The Grampian Eagle and the Grampian Kestrel were delivered into operations in 2025, and both vessels are future-proofed and ready for alternative low-emission fuels.

The Grampian Eagle will support operations at the Triton Knoll wind farm off the British coast for a minimum of 12 years. The Grampian Kestrel will be servicing RWE’s German wind farms north of Heligoland for a minimum of 10 years. For Germany, the charter contract starts in winter 2025 and for the UK in summer 2026. Both contracts include options for further extensions in charter’s favour of up to three years.

To ensure seamless delivery until the North Star C/SOVs are available, two interim Windward Offshore ships will be used, a standout example of industry collaboration.

Additionally, RWE and North Star have signed a reservation agreement for two new-build SOVs, which will be constructed by global designer and shipbuilder, VARD. These ships will be delivered in 2028 and 2029 respectively.

This deal with RWE represents a major expansion of North Star’s operational footprint across UK and Europe and sets a new standard for strategic early engagement between vessel owners and developers.

North Star CEO, Gitte Gard Talmo, responded: “This landmark deal is the beginning of a strategic partnership between two industry leaders, built on early engagement, mutual trust, and shared ambitions. We are proud to secure agreements for four state-of-the-art vessels and grateful for the trust put in us by RWE. Our focus is delivering world class operational performance, utilising all of North Star’s expertise and capabilities in SOV services. With these agreements, we’re putting our scale and track record where it matters the most. This is all made possible thanks to the unwavering dedication, ambition, and drive of our entire team, delivering day in, day out, powering our continued growth.”

Thomas Michel, COO of RWE Offshore Wind, added: “Through this long-term partnership, RWE is taking a strategic step by securing next generation SOVs against the backdrop of a tight market. Those SOVs are an important enabler for RWE to deliver best-in-class performance across our existing operational fleet, as well as for future projects.”

The two new-builds are based on the proven VARD 4 19 design. Each 87.5 m vessel will include a motion-compensated gangway with elevator, boat landing system, and accommodation for up to 120 personnel. Equipped with hybrid battery systems and methanol-ready, they reflect a shared commitment to greener maritime operations.

VARD CEO, Cathrine Kristiseter Marti, commented: “This partnership with North Star represents more than a contract – it’s a convergence of expertise and vision. Together, we are continuing to develop the offshore wind support industry, combining VARD’s shipbuilding excellence with North Star’s operational insight and commitment to sustainability.”

North Star is backed by Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, which acquired the business in 2022, on behalf of its clients.

Kevin Gilhawley, Member of Management at Partners Group, concluded: “We are excited to establish this long-term partnership with RWE, which we consider a key strategic partner for North Star. This collaboration marks an important milestone in North Star's remarkable growth journey. Since Partners Group’s acquisition, we have supported the company from board level, driving strategic initiatives to build out North Star’s SOV fleet and position it as the leading offshore wind logistics provider in Europe.”

North Star is headquartered in Aberdeen, UK, and has strategically located facilities in Newcastle and Lowestoft, UK, and Hamburg, Germany. Its workforce is made up of around 1400 offshore and onshore personnel and carries out all its ship maintenance in-house.

