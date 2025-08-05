Scottish Ministers approve marine licences for Port of Cromarty Firth expansion

The Port of Cromarty Firth has welcomed the formal granting of marine and dredge licences by Scottish Ministers for its £111 million Phase 5 expansion project.

The approval, which follows extensive environmental impact assessment and stakeholder consultation, allows construction of a new 400-m quay extension and associated dredging and land reclamation works to begin.

These are critical components of the Port’s ambition to create the UK’s first custom-built floating offshore wind turbine integration and assembly facility.

Consent for the project has arrived just six months after the Port submitted its marine and dredging applications to the Scottish Government in January.

Alex Campbell, Chief Executive of the Port of Cromarty Firth, said: “Securing these consents marks a major milestone in our journey to position the Cromarty Firth – and Scotland – as a leading hub for the deployment of floating offshore wind.

“Achieving this consent so quickly is exceptional for a project of this scale. It reflects the strength of our environmental assessments, the quality of our engagement, and the clear national importance of the infrastructure being delivered. It enables Port of Cromarty Firth to progress our strategy to develop a world-class, custom-designed and globally cost-competitive Offshore Renewables hub.

“We are grateful to the Marine Directorate, our environmental consultants, Affric Limited, and all consultees for their collaborative and professional approach throughout the process. This puts us firmly on track to begin construction later this year.”

Phase 5 is part of the Port’s long-term strategy to establish the Cromarty Firth as a national renewables hub, with the capacity to support the deployment of floating wind projects in the North Sea and beyond, and to firmly position Scotland at the forefront of this new industry.

The expansion project is expected to create 170 – 320 jobs in the construction phase.

Once complete, it will provide the larger facilities needed for the construction, installation and operational support to offshore and floating offshore wind – a vital component of regional jobs and growth, national energy security and to Scotland and the UK achieving their net zero obligations.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!