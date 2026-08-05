Prysmian acquires high-voltage cable jointer training centre

Prysmian has acquired an established Scotland-based training facility for high voltage cable jointers in North Ayrshire, bringing more than 20 apprentice jointers and the experienced training staff into the Prysmian organisation.

This academy will enhance Prysmian capabilities and strengthen the development of specialist cable jointing skills. It will support installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) operations in the UK, and across Europe, helping to ensure the availability of highly trained personnel involved in the delivery of the underground and subsea high voltage transmission cable projects that provide critical power grid infrastructure as part of the energy transition.

Cable jointers have a unique and highly specialised skill set that is critical in the installation of cable and accessory connections of high-power electricity cable systems. Their expertise is essential in the construction, maintenance, testing, and repair activities that assures the continuous operational integrity of these key transmission assets.

The acquisition of the facility, which includes the training staff, will secure the future training programme and employment opportunities for the many apprentices who have undertaken extensive training at the North Ayrshire facility over the last three years. The academy will become a key addition to existing Prysmian training and installation network, supporting the development of the next generation of cable jointing specialists.

This investment further strengthens Prysmian’s commitment to Britain, complementing its existing manufacturing and services locations that include facilities in Bishopstoke, Wrexham, Aberdare, and its global marine base in the port of Middlesbrough.

Raul Gil, EVP Transmission, Prysmian, said: “There is nobody more British in the cable sector than Prysmian – and today we are also a little bit more Scottish. The jointers and training academy that we have acquired is without a doubt an excellence on the global stage and combining this with our know-how established over the decades as the global market leader can only be a force for making the vital upgrades to the key infrastructure that the UK, and Europe depends on, even more effective.

Raymond Petrus, CEO Prysmian UK, added: “Jointers are a vital part of our modern world, but collectively, the public is unaware of their vital mission. At Prysmian, we understand this and are contributing actively to build a skilled, safe and sustainable workforce capable of delivering the UK's energy transition. This is also important because this expertise is in Scotland, the home of so much vital UK offshore wind development, and where so many major clean energy projects are developing and this complements our already strong manufacturing, logistical and commercial footprint across England and Wales as the UK’s number one cable player.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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