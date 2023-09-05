Nordex bags 181 MW in German orders

The Nordex Group made a successful start to 3Q23 in the German market in July and August with orders totalling 181 MW. The Nordex Group supplies 32 turbines for various customers for projects in Lower Saxony, Brandenburg, Schleswig-Holstein, and North Rhine-Westphalia, among others.

The largest of the winning projects is being built in Lower Saxony. Shortly after the start of the installation of the first of twelve turbines in the 82 MW Gevensleben wind farm in the Helmstedt district, the Landwind-Group has now ordered further N163/6.X turbines. For the 40 MW Cramme II wind farm in the district of Wolfenbüttel, the Nordex Group will install six turbines in the 6 MW class at a hub height of 164 metres. Construction and commissioning of the turbines are scheduled for 2024.

"We are delighted that our customers have placed the new orders," said Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central at the Nordex Group. "The largest wind farm in Germany is currently being built in Gevensleben for the Nordex Group and the Landwind-Group. Cramme II is also an extensive project with 40 MW - the Landwind-Group relies on our 6 MW technology for both wind farms."

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.