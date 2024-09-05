Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 and Hornsea 4 awarded capacity in UK allocation round 6

The UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has awarded Ørsted Contracts for Difference (CfD) for a 1080 MW share of the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm, as well as a 2400 MW CfD for Hornsea 4. The CfDs were awarded at inflation-indexed strike prices of £54.23/MWh for the share of Hornsea 3 and £58.87/MWh for Hornsea 4. Both contracts are in 2012 prices.

Rasmus Errboe, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer at Ørsted, said: “We’re pleased with the outcome of allocation round 6, which is an important milestone for two of the world’s largest offshore wind farms. We look forward to delivering these landmark projects, which will supply renewable power at large scale to UK consumers and businesses and help the UK government achieve its target of quadrupling offshore wind capacity to 60 GW by 2030.”

Duncan Clark, Senior Vice President and Head of UK & Ireland at Ørsted, added: “The important takeaway from this allocation round is that progress is being made, and it’s crucial that this momentum continues to grow. The government has shown it takes renewable energy seriously, and we’re confident it will continue working with the sector to increase the volume of projects deployed in the UK. Offshore wind is key to the nation’s energy security and remains one of the most attractive forms of energy generation, offering low-cost, highly scalable electricity to UK bill payers. Ørsted and the wider industry stands ready to deliver with a substantial pipeline of developments.”

