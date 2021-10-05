GE Renewable Energy’s Haliade-X prototype starts operations in the Netherlands

GE Renewable Energy has announced that its Haliade-X prototype in Rotterdam, a port city in the Netherlands, has started operating at 14 MW. With this new milestone, GE Renewable Energy becomes the first industry player to operate a turbine at this power output.

The Haliade-X 14 MW is an uprated version of the Haliade-X 13 MW, which received its type certification in January 2021. The GE Renewable Energy team has now officially started certification measurements on the Haliade-X 14 MW. One turbine can generate up to 74 GWh* of gross annual energy production, saving up to 52 000 t of CO 2 , which is the equivalent of the emissions generated by 11 000 vehicles** in one year.

The ability to produce more power from a single turbine means fewer turbines need to be installed at each wind farm. In addition to less capital expenditure, this also simplifies operations and maintenance, improving the affordability and accessibility of renewable energy for customers and consumers around the world.

The Haliade-X 14 MW will make its commercial debut at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm, which is located over 130 km off the north-east coast of England and, together with Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, is due to become the largest offshore wind farm in the world upon completion. GE Renewable Energy will provide 87 units of the Haliade-X 14 MW for Dogger Bank C.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to enable the energy transition. As part of that responsibility, the business is focused on supplying and maintaining a global fleet of renewable energy assets, helping reduce the cost of renewable energy, ensuring grid resiliency, efficiency, and reliability, and making renewable energy function in a more dispatchable fashion. GE Renewable Energy also supports the energy transition by pursuing a strategy that reflects a commitment to sustainable, circular design.

* Gross performance based on wind conditions on a typical German North Sea site.

** According to EPA Greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator.

