BW Ideol’s floating foundations factory selected for funding by European Commission

BW Ideol has announced that its Fos3F project, a fabrication line for concrete floating foundations in Fos-sur-Mer, has been selected for funding by the European Commission under the EU Innovation Fund, for a grant of up to €74 million.

The Fos3F project aims to build and operate a first-of-its-kind factory in Fos-sur-Mer, on France’s Mediterranean coast, dedicated to the serial fabrication of concrete substructures based on BW Ideol’s innovative and patented Damping Pool® design. This design is the only floating foundation proven at sea on two continents and is engineered to meet the requirements of both current (15+ MW) and next-generation (20+ MW) floating wind turbines. The project’s core innovation lies in applying field-proven technologies like gantry slip-forming, skidding systems, and automated prefabrication commonly used for civil infrastructure and adapting them to the serial production of BW Ideol's foundations.

Strategically located in southern France on the Mediterranean coast, this serial fabrication line will serve multiple floating wind projects across France, Spain, Italy, and Greece, representing a total market estimated at around 8 GW by 2035. By enabling local, large scale production of floating foundations, the Fos3F project supports the European energy transition strategy, enhances Europe’s resilience, and strengthens the competitiveness of renewable energy supply chains throughout the Mediterranean region.

The project also demonstrates that floating wind creates opportunities for a new and long-term industry locally. The fabrication line in Fos-sur-Mer will be a major driver for the local economy, creating around 1300 direct jobs and contributing to the energy transition of the region.

Out of 359 applicants, 61 projects were selected in this Innovation Fund call. BW Ideol’s Fos3F project was chosen in the Cleantech Manufacturing topic, which targets the production of components for renewable energy. Within this category, 11 projects have been awarded. Additionally, BW Ideol’s project has been granted the Strategic Technology for Europe Platform (STEP) seal, a label of excellence for promising projects.

BW Ideol and the European Commission will now enter the grant agreement preparation phase, during which the funding contract will be finalised. This process is expected to be completed in 1H26.

Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of BW Ideol, commented: “We are very proud that our Fos3F project has been awarded under the EU Innovation Fund and received the STEP seal. This recognition by the European Commission underlines the strategic importance of this factory for the energy transition of the Mediterranean coast and the relevance of our positioning and products. Support from the EU will be a catalyst for the implementation of this factory and for structuring a competitive floating wind industry.”

