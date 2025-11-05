Kinewell’s KLOC software selected by Evolv Energies for cable optimisation

Kinewell, a North-East England clean technology scale-up and global leader in offshore wind design optimisation, has announced that Evolv Energies has chosen its inter-array cable layout optimisation software, KLOC, for a major European offshore wind project.

Evolv Energies, a new engineering consultancy spun out of the Xodus Group, is leveraging KLOC to streamline design and reduce costs on a major European offshore wind project. The move marks the latest milestone in Kinewell’s long-standing relationship with the Xodus family, having previously supported multiple floating wind developments across Japan and South Korea.

Peter Syrda, Project Manager, Subsea Cables at Evolv Energies, commented: “KLOC gives us a real competitive advantage. We can optimise complex cable layouts in minutes rather than weeks, saving time, reducing risk, and giving clients lower cost and more informed decisions faster.”

KLOC is part of Kinewell’s wider suite of offshore wind farm design optimisation tools. Combining artificial intelligence (AI), supercomputing power and advanced mathematical algorithms, it rapidly produces economically optimised inter-array cable layouts with greater reliability. The software typically delivers savings of around 20% of cable system CAPEX, while streamlining early-stage development. A flexible licensing model allows consultants to use the tool for the duration of a specific project, maximising value without long-term overhead.

Tony Appleton, Chief Commercial Officer at Kinewell, added: “We’re proud to continue our relationship with the Xodus family through Evolv. Their decision to use KLOC reflects the trust that consultants and developers around the world place in our optimisation tools.”

Hamza Sajid, Business Development Manager at Kinewell, concluded: “Tools like KLOC help consultants create more efficient and cost-effective designs, something that is vital as the industry scales. Their use of KLOC on both European and Asia-Pacific projects is proof of how trusted optimisation tools are driving real-world impact for consultants and developers globally.”

As Europe targets over 100 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, partnerships like this one, combining bold new consultancies with proven, optimisation technologies like KLOC, will be vital to delivering the scale, speed, and cost-efficiency the industry demands.

