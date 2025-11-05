Tokyo Gas invests in wind power generation company in Vietnam

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd has reached an agreement with Truong Thanh Vietnam Group Joint Stock Co. (TTVN) and Truong Thanh Energy Joint Stock Co. (TPP) to invest in Truong Thanh Duyen Hai Wind Power Joint Stock Co. (TTDH), a wind power generation company in Vietnam.

Through this investment, Tokyo Gas will participate in a nearshore onshore wind power generation project, located off the coast of Vinh Long Province, Vietnam.

The project will expand TTVN's nearshore onshore wind power plant (completed and operational in 2021, generating a total capacity of 48 000 kW) and develop an additional 48 000 kW of power. A business feasibility assessment will be conducted in 2025, considering factors such as economic rationality and technical feasibility, with the aim of making a final investment decision in 2026.

The Tokyo Gas Group has set out the challenge of achieving net-zero CO 2 emissions in its management vision, Compass 2030. Going forward, the group will continue to work with its business partners to promote the acquisition of renewable energy sources, with an awareness of capital efficiency and investment discipline.

