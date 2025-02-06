Kongsberg Maritime unveils solutions to industrialise offshore turbine installation

Kongsberg Maritime has unveiled a range of methods designed to transform and industrialise the transportation and installation of floating offshore wind turbines.

These new solutions promise to streamline the process, from anchor and mooring installation through to electrical cable pull-in, ensuring that turbines are ready to be connected to energy grids, and offer a solution for the floating offshore wind market. The solutions are part of a broader effort from Kongsberg Maritime to contribute towards the emerging floating offshore wind market.

Gunnar Thorsen, Senior Vice President of Business Concepts at Kongsberg Maritime, highlighted: "We aim to offer a full package of equipment and technology, from the point the floating turbines leave their assembly site to the moment they are connected to the power grid. Our methods for anchor tensioning, mooring installation, tow-out, and cable pull-in will represent a step forward in the industrialisation of floating wind installation. They are also applicable to other offshore energy structures, so our investment in these solutions will also be relevant and benefit oil and gas related operations."

Four of the elements highlighted in this offshore floating wind approach are:

New vessel designs and methodology for anchor and mooring installation.

A new approach for towing turbines to site.

A new integrated tensioning concept for mooring lines.

An adapted cable pull-in system.

Vessel designs for efficient anchor and mooring and installation

Two new vessel concepts, specifically designed for large scale mooring and installation operations, are a key element in the solutions. The floating wind installation vessels (FWIVs) are designed to handle the challenges of the transport and installation of floating wind turbines, as well as other offshore and subsea structures.

The anchor handling version (UT 7900 FWIV AH) features a triple cross-tensioning winch system capable of tensioning and proof-loading up to three mooring lines simultaneously with reduction in bollard pull requirements. This vessel can pull up to 900 t in a single fall configuration, ensuring efficient and safe anchor handling, with reduced energy consumption.

Thorsen continued: “This vessel offers an approach where, because of the high volume and repetitive nature of the operations, we’ve built in additional rope and chain storage. The point behind this new set-up is that you deploy the rope, while preparing the next one, and in a safe environment, which you can’t do on a normal anchor handler.”

The subsea construction vessel design concept, UT 7600 FWIV Subsea, is equipped with advanced systems for handling, storing, and deploying mooring elements, making it suitable for high volume floating wind installations.

Tow assist - Empowering safe and efficient towing operations

To address the challenges of transporting giant turbines to offshore fields, Kongsberg Maritime has developed 'tow assist'. This approach combines Kongsberg Maritime’s dynamic positioning (DP) technology with operational analysis to improve situational awareness, safety, and efficiency throughout all stages of the towing operation.

Tow assist builds on the K-Pos DP system, enabling unpowered floating structures to become DP-enabled during complex towing operations by calculating and distributing the optimal allocation of the connected vessels.

Trialled in the North Sea last year, the tow assist system provides real-time situational awareness through graphical guidance for precise and efficient positioning, transforming the way floating offshore structures are moved and positioned.

Integrated tensioning for simpler operations

The ‘Integrated Tensioning Concept’ is a solution designed to enhance the efficiency and safety of mooring line hook-up operations. This system compensates for relative movements between the floater and the vessel, increasing the operational weather window and ensuring smoother operations.

The concept utilises Kongsberg Maritime's permanent magnet (PM) winches, known for their high torque and dynamic capabilities. These winches are a crucial component of the system, providing the responsiveness and motion compensation necessary for precise and efficient tensioning of mooring lines. The PM winches' ability to handle large loads with rapid response makes them suitable for the challenging conditions of offshore operations.

Runar Hjelle, Sales Director Offshore Construction and Support at Kongsberg Maritime, explained: “The integrated tensioning concept monitors the motion of the floater, allowing the vessel winch to compensate, removing peak loads and hazardous situations. This results in a smoother hook-up process and increases the operational weather window.”

Cable pull-in for year-round operations

A new method for cable pull-in operations is a key element of Kongsberg Maritime’s end-to-end process, reducing requirements for equipment and people on the floater, enhancing safety, and speeding up the overall rate of installation of the wind farm array.

Gunnar Thorsen, added: “At present, cable pull-in operations require mobilising equipment such as winches, power packs and fuel tanks on the floating turbine. Personnel must be on board the floater after it has been hooked up to perform the cable pull-in. However, with the new patented method, all necessary equipment is placed on the vessel, reducing the complexity and risk associated with the operation.

“This approach offers several advantages, including enhanced safety by reducing the number of people onboard the floater to a minimum during the pull-in operation. Equipment lifting operations and personnel transfer are minimised which allows operations to continue in harsher weather conditions. This is crucial for maintaining year-round productivity and speeds up the overall rate of installation of the wind farm array.”

