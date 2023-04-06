Technip Energies awarded Floating Offshore Wind Readiness prize from U.S. Department of Energy

Technip Energies, along with three partners – Crowley, Anchor QEA, and Offshore Construction Associates – has been awarded the Floating Offshore Wind Readiness (FLOWIN) prize for Phase One by U.S. Department of Energy. The prize was awarded for Technip Energies’ in-house floater solution INO15TM, a three-column semi-submersible concept designed to support 15 MW wind turbine. Technip Energies was one of nine US$100 000 award winners.

The overarching goal of the three-phase FLOWIN prize is to establish a pathway to cost-effective domestic manufacture and deployment of commercial utility scale floating wind farms in US waters. The prize reflects Technip Energies’ commitment, development, and experience with floating offshore wind and its extensive worldwide experience with offshore floating production platforms.

Winners from FLOWIN Prize Phase One are eligible to move into Phase Two of the competition, in which each team will develop a detailed industrialisation pathway for US mass manufacturing and deployment of its floating offshore wind energy substructure design in gigawatt scale farms in US waters. All aspects of the process will need to be addressed including US suppliers, fabrication facility and tooling plans, specific port accommodations, and how vessel requirements will be met while maximising the use of US infrastructure.

Wei Cai, Chief Technology Officer of Technip Energies, said: “We are very pleased to be awarded this FLOWIN prize. This provides Technip Energies the opportunity to help establish infrastructure and supply chain in the US and prepare us for executing floating wind projects in upcoming US offshore floating wind market.”

Technip Energies is a worldwide leader and one of the most experienced contractors in floating facilities including pioneering floating offshore wind. It is presently executing four large floating offshore wind FEED projects in Europe and South Korea using the industrialized INO15 floater concept. This, along with extensive floating platforms experiences, will be leveraged to adapt the INO15 floater design and execution plan for US manufacturing and deployment. Technip Energies with its partners will develop plans for fabrication facilities, ports and infrastructure to execute the deployment of INO15 concept.

