Ocean Winds awarded feasibility license for offshore wind project in Australia

Ocean Winds, an international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and cre-ated as a 50-50 joint venture by ENGIE and EDP Renewables, has been granted a feasibility license for a 150 km2 area by the Australian Government to develop an offshore wind farm in waters off Gippsland, Victoria.

These clean energy projects, the first offshore wind ones in Australia, will play a key role in reaching the State of Victoria’s target of 95% of renewable energy by 2035.

Ocean Winds was granted the feasibility licence through its bidding company High Sea Wind Pty Ltd. The High Sea Wind project will represent an installed capacity of 1.3 GW, the equivalent of a year of electricity for 1 million Victorian households, avoiding up to 5.3 million tpy of carbon dioxide emissions.

The High Sea Wind project will be delivered with support of Ocean Winds’ expertise, which includes about 18 GW of offshore wind projects worldwide (in operations, under construction or secured), and the local footprint of ENGIE. ENGIE has been operating in Australia since 1996 and is deeply involved in the country's energy transition, with 315 MW of renewable energy and storage solutions in operation and more than 3 GW under development.

Paulo ALMIRANTE, ENGIE Senior Executive Vice President Renewables & Energy Management, said: “This new success, benefitting from and strengthening our position in Australia, is based on Ocean Winds’ pioneer role and expertise. We are very proud to contribute to the development of offshore wind and to the energy transition in the country, with a significant contribution to the local economy.”

