Van Oord expands heavy lift installation vessel

In just a night, Van Oord’s heavy lift installation vessel, Svanen, grew 25 m taller. As part of a major upgrade, a huge A-framed gantry extension, weighing 1200 t, has been installed on top of the vessel. The operation increased the total height of the Svanen to 125 m, making it one of the largest heavy-lift vessels in the world.

The extension had been constructed by Holland Shipyard. One of the largest cranes in the world was used for the installation at Mammoet Schiedam. Besides the gantry extension, the upgrade includes a modernisation of the lifting hooks that will increase the lifting capacity of the vessel from 3000 – 4500 t, an improvement of the gripper to handle increased loads and a modification of the structure of the vessel to accommodate the latest hammer size. The improved Svanen will be ready for operation in 3Q24.

Due to the worldwide demand for renewable energy, wind farm technology is progressing swiftly, with turbines continually increasing in size. This major upgrade is preparing the Svanen to handle the next generation of monopile foundations for offshore wind projects.

Marco Hoogendoorn, Commercial Director at Holland Shipyards, said: “We are immensely proud to have constructed one of the largest steel structures in our history for the extension of Van Oord’s Svanen, including the provision of new accommodation units. This project required not only exceptional precision in engineering but also presented us with significant logistical challenges. Thanks to the extraordinary dedication and collaboration of all teams involved, we have successfully realised this technical milestone. We are honoured to have played a crucial role in enhancing the capabilities of the Svanen, thereby contributing to the future of renewable energy and offshore wind projects.”

Maarten Loman, Project Manager Svanen modification at Van Oord, commented: “I'm proud to be part of a dedicated project team giving the Svanen yet another life. Originally deployed for bridge construction, the vessel has been contributing to offshore wind construction since the start of the energy transition. Following a significant upgrade in 2017, it is now undergoing further enhancements to continue installing many more foundations for offshore wind farms in the years ahead.”

