PNE sells Bokel wind farm to investment fund managed by Union Investment

PNE AG has sold the ‘Bokel’ wind farm, located in Germany, to an investment fund managed by Union Investment.

The Bokel wind farm was constructed on agricultural land in the municipality of Sprakensehl, district of Bokel, and makes an important contribution to the energy transition in Germany. The seven wind turbines, with a total output of 25.2 MW, generate clean energy annually for around 17 800 three-person households. The wind farm was commissioned in April 2025.

Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG, stated: “We are very pleased to have found a buyer who thinks long-term, responsibly and sustainably. By selling the Bokel wind farm, we are deliberately strengthening our financial base and creating additional scope for action for the further implementation of our strategy.”

The operation of the wind farm remains unchanged and is managed by energy consult, a subsidiary of the PNE Group. The subsidiary will continue to handle technical and commercial operations – at least until the end of 2029. This ensures that PNE will remain present on site and available as a point of contact for landowners, residents, and local authorities.

Looking ahead, PNE aims to further expand its own generation portfolio and sustainably strengthen its position as an independent power producer. However, selective sales of individual wind farms remain part of the company’s strategy to optimise value creation and cash flow, and to strengthen the balance sheet. In this way, PNE combines growth potential and profitability.

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