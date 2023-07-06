Masdar, Infinity Power, and Hassan Allam Utilities, have signed an agreement with Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority to secure land to build a 10 GW capacity onshore wind farm in Egypt, set to be one of the largest in the world, with a project value of over US$10 billion.

The landmark wind project will produce 47 790 GWh/y of clean energy per year and reduce around 9% of Egypt’s annual carbon emissions by displacing 23.8 million tpy of carbon dioxide (CO2). The wind farm will also help Egypt meet its strategic objective of sourcing 42% of its energy from renewables by 2030. The 10 GW plant will save the North African nation an estimated US$5 billion in natural gas costs a year.

The original agreement to develop the 10 GW wind farm was signed between Masdar, Hassan Allam Utilities, Infinity Power, and the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company and witnessed by the presidents of the UAE and Egypt on the side-lines of the UN climate change conference, COP27, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, last year.

“This 10 GW onshore wind project is set to be one of the largest wind farms in the world, and largest on the African continent. It has a great potential to create jobs, cut emissions, and power homes with clean electricity at competitive economical costs. The world needs to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. Projects like these will support the global efforts to reduce the impact of climate change and help keep the ambition of 1.5 intact while enabling significant socio-economic growth. The UAE looks forward to hosting COP28, we continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Global South in their efforts to decarbonise and secure a just energy transition,” said Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar and COP28 President-Designate.

During COP27 last year, Masdar, Infinity Power, and Hassan Allam Utilities also signed agreements with Egyptian state-backed organisations to develop green hydrogen and derivatives’ production facilities. The consortium is targeting a capacity of 4 GW by 2030, and an output of up to 480,000 tpy of green hydrogen.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.