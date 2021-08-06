Tekmar Energy to supply its equipment for Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm

Tekmar Energy Limited (Tekmar Energy), a Tekmar Group Company, has announced a contract award from Van Oord to supply its Generation 10 Cable Protection System (CPS) for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea, Germany.

Baltic Eagle (476 MW) is Iberdrola’s second offshore wind project in Germany, following the commissioning of OWF Wikinger in 2017 (also protected with Tekmar CPS). Once complete, Iberdrola’s projects will together form one of the largest offshore wind complexes in the Baltic Sea with a combined installed capacity of 826 MW.

Tekmar Energy's scope of work comprises the engineering, manufacturing, testing and supply of its latest generation of CPS technology to protect subsea inter-array and inter-platform cables as they transition between the seabed, offshore turbines and offshore substation. The CPS will be delivered on behalf of EPC contractor Van Oord who has previously installed Tekmar Energy CPS on various offshore wind farms including Fryslan, Borssele and Deutsche Bucht. Tekmar Energy will manufacture systems and accessories at their Newton Aycliffe facility in the North East of England for delivery in late 2022.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.