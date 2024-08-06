SSE’s Aberarder wind farm project enters construction

Construction is underway at SSE’s wind farm project at Aberarder in the Scottish Highlands.

The 50 MW project, based in Strathnairn near Inverness, will comprise of 12 turbines which will be supplied and installed by Vestas.

SSE took a final investment decision on Aberarder wind farm in May 2024 in an approximately £100 million investment and is scheduled for completion in late 2026.

Once operational, the site will be capable of generating enough green energy to power almost 60 000 homes annually and displace around 30 000 t CO 2 -e during its first year of operation.

The Aberarder project was successful in September 2023 in the UK’s fifth contract for difference (CfD) allocation round, securing a 15-year contract for low-carbon power generation.

It sits on a natural plateau at an average of 700 m above sea level, directly adjacent to the operational 94 MW Dunmaglass wind farm which is jointly owned by SSE Renewables and Greencoat UK Wind.

“Beginning construction of our Aberarder wind farm project is a significant milestone for SSE Renewables and for our onshore wind portfolio.

“This project will play its part in supporting Scotland and the UK’s net-zero targets, producing homegrown clean power and helping secure a greener future,” said Heather Donald, Director of Onshore Renewables Development & Construction.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!