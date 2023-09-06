Landinfra investigates conditions for 8 GW of Swedish offshore wind

The Swedish project development company Landinfra Energy AB is investigating the conditions for the estab-lishment of offshore wind in the Swedish economic zone and Swedish territorial waters. The company has selected nine areas along the Swedish coast where the conditions for offshore wind will be investigated. The areas are Falkenberg/Halmstad, Baltic Edge, Öland/Hoburg (three subareas), Slite, Oxelösund, Hudiksvall, and Sundsvall.

“I am pleased to announce that Landinfra is investigating the conditions for the establishment of offshore wind in the Swedish economic zone and Swedish territorial waters. The selected areas are fully in line with the company’s strategy and will be a good complement to our portfolio of renewable energy production projects around Sweden,” said Marcus Landelin, CEO and Co-founder of Landinfra.

All the locations are within the areas that the Swedish Energy Agency, together with nine other authorities, have proposed as suitable for wind power. Landinfra has chosen the areas based on criteria such as community interests, proximity to grid connection and greater existing or planned electricity consumption, reasonable investment costs, the possibility of a relatively low production cost, and natural values.

All in all, the nine areas are estimated to have a potential for an installed capacity of between 5 – 8 GW.

“Weighing wind power projects against different natural and social interests and producing the studies needed for an environmental impact assessment and permit application is a process that can take years. We are now initiating that process and thereby also the dialogue with the relevant authorities and stakeholders in order to create the best conditions for an expansion of renewable electricity production for Swedish consumers,” added Landelin.

In addition to the nine areas, Landinfra has defined a number of alternative locations for offshore wind within the Swedish economic zone and Swedish territorial waters.

